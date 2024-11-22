Family escapes overnight house fire in NW Atlanta

article

A family is safe after their house caught fire overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out around midnight at a home on Baker Road right off of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the one-story home.

The firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, but the flames damaged the building roof.

Thankfully, everyone inside was able to escape the burning building without any injuries, officials tell FOX 5.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.