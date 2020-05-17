Family diagnosed with COVID-19, says they took all health precautions

An entire valley family is fighting for their lives after testing positive for COVID-19.

They are all battling the deadly virus in different hospitals around Arizona.

Ricardo Aguirre says that symptoms started becoming worse last Sunday on Mother's Day. He describes the symptoms as becoming severely sick and experiencing shortness of breath.

"I told my parents, 'I’m going to take you guys to the hospital because you guys don’t look good,' especially my mom, she was very sick and I told her 'Get your stuff, let’s go, I don’t wanna see you like this anymore,'" Aguirre explained.

RELATED: LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

Now, from the hospital bed, Aguirre opens up about his fight, along with his family members' fights, with COVID-19.

Advertisement

"All of us. My dad, my mom, my wife, and my two kids tested positive and myself. All six of us have tested positive for coronavirus," he explained.

After forcing his parents to the hospital last Sunday, things became worse for the Aguirre family.

"Not being able to physically be there, especially right now, my wife is 14 weeks pregnant. This should be a time of happiness, being able to look after her, provide for her, help her our as much as I can at home and that's not the case," Aguirre explained, adding, "We're all separated right now. My kids are with my brother. My dad is on a ventilator. My mom is next door to me in critical condition, but she is stable. And myself, just sitting here not able to go anywhere because the minute I walk up to the bathroom I feel shortness of breath."

RELATED: 2 nurses return to the Valley from New York after helping the battle against COVID-19

Aguirre says his entire family took the proper precautions, but still ended up here.

The family has a food truck business but because of the stay-at-home order for the last two months, they haven't been working.

The order has since expired on Friday, May 15th.

If you would like to help this family with medical expenses, visit their GoFundMe page. You can also donate to their Zelle account with the No. 6023089334.