Family desperate to find Lithonia man last seen on the way to hospital

A family is desperate to find a missing 57-year-old father, who was last seen nearly a week ago on his way to Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Gareth Wright's family says he could be in danger, as he experiences bouts of confusion.

"My father is the funniest person on the planet," Duran Miller said. "...But he had a stroke last year and often gets disoriented."

Fresh off a plane, from Georgia to New York, Miller’s search for his father continues thousands of miles away.

"I found out he was missing on my birthday," he said

Wright was last seen at his homecare facility in Lithonia.

Miller says the last anyone heard from his father was last Monday, when the team at the homecare facility tried to call him an ambulance during one of his episodes.

Workers there say the incident escalated and grew violent.

"A lot of questions went through my mind. My dad doesn’t have any weapons," he said.

A DeKalb missing person report indicates Wright did not want an ambulance and insisted on an Uber or Lyft to Emory Hillandale Hospital.

"We’re talking about a person who has suffered a stroke and has a lot of moments of confusion," Miller said.

Miller says his uncle and Wright’s girlfriend spoke to the former mechanic on his cellphone while he was in the car, but his phone now goes straight to voicemail.

Miller says he spoke to hospital supervisors who say his father was seen sitting or sleeping outside of the building last Monday and Tuesday night.

Now, days later, the Wright family is growing more and more desperate for answers.

Wright was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and sandals.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the DeKalb County Police Department.

