Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.

All four residents and their eight dogs made it outside before the rescue team arrived. But officials said one of the adults had been injured from the fire and needed medical attention.

That man was sent to the hospital ambulance.

While searching the scene, FOX 5 Atlanta was told one of the dogs bit a deputy.

That deputy was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said a fire investigator is expected to work the scene and find the root of the blaze.