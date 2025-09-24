Fall foliage forecast: When will leaves peak in Georgia?

The Brief 🍂 Peak color in north Georgia mid to late October

🌆 Metro Atlanta peak arrives early November

🌦️ Dry weather may mute but cool mornings help

The first full day of fall arrived on Tuesday, and with it comes the big question: When will we see those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows across north Georgia?

Right now, much of White County and the surrounding mountain tops are still green. But don’t worry — peak color is on the way.

🏞️ North Georgia mountains

Expect peak color mid to late October

Some early signs of yellow and orange already appearing

Cooler mountain mornings in the 50s will help brighten colors

🌆 Metro Atlanta

Peak color usually arrives after Halloween into early November

Warm September mornings have slowed the process

Residents can expect gradual changes leading up to November

🌦️ Weather impact on fall colors

September has been very dry, which can mute fall foliage or cause slight delays. However, cool mountain mornings are helping to boost the intensity of colors.

✅ Bottom line:

Circle mid-October on your calendar for the north Georgia mountains.

Plan for early November if you’re staying closer to Atlanta.

Dry conditions may tone things down, but expect plenty of color ahead.