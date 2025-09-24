Expand / Collapse search

Fall foliage forecast: When will leaves peak in Georgia?

Published  September 24, 2025 7:10am EDT
Previewing Fall Foliage: When to Expect Color in North Georgia

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes says to expect the warm and dry September to have an impact on the fall color.

  • 🍂 Peak color in north Georgia mid to late October

  • 🌆 Metro Atlanta peak arrives early November

  • 🌦️ Dry weather may mute but cool mornings help

ATLANTA - The first full day of fall arrived on Tuesday, and with it comes the big question: When will we see those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows across north Georgia?

Right now, much of White County and the surrounding mountain tops are still green. But don’t worry — peak color is on the way.

🏞️ North Georgia mountains

  • Expect peak color mid to late October
  • Some early signs of yellow and orange already appearing
  • Cooler mountain mornings in the 50s will help brighten colors

🌆 Metro Atlanta

  • Peak color usually arrives after Halloween into early November
  • Warm September mornings have slowed the process
  • Residents can expect gradual changes leading up to November

🌦️ Weather impact on fall colors

September has been very dry, which can mute fall foliage or cause slight delays. However, cool mountain mornings are helping to boost the intensity of colors.

  • Circle mid-October on your calendar for the north Georgia mountains.
  • Plan for early November if you’re staying closer to Atlanta.
  • Dry conditions may tone things down, but expect plenty of color ahead.
Leaves turning colors quicker than usual

The leaves are turner colors for fall quicker than usual, according to weather experts. Environmental experts say it is because of a drought period that began in August for many parts of the country.

  • Information provided by FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Alex Forbes. 

