Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

It's the weekend Atlanta Falcons fans have been waiting for, as the team kicks off its regular season by taking on the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Of course, the term "regular season" is relative -- since things will certainly look different compared to past games.

The Falcons will open their season without fans in the stadium -- although, as we've seen in other sporting events, crowd noise will be piped in during the game.

Right now, team and stadium executives as hoping to slowly re-open the facility to fans as the season goes on -- and they say no matter what, they plan to engage Falcons fans in creative and unique ways.

Good Day Atlanta was the first television station allowed in the stadium Friday morning, getting an exclusive look behind-the-scenes as crews readied the field for Sunday's game. Click the video player to check it out -- and click over the team's website here for details on the team's schedule.

And, of course, don't miss the big game -- the Falcons take on the Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., and you can catch all the action right here on FOX 5 Atlanta!