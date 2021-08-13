Falcons pre-season mask policy: What you need to know

article

The Atlanta Falcons have updated their mask policy ahead of Friday's pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Masks will be required in enclosed spaces at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including clubs and the retail store. Additionally, all associates working in those spaces will be required to wear a mask.

"This mandate will be in effect starting with the Falcons vs. Titans game and events moving forward. We will continue to evaluate and monitor the situation and make updates as needed," a representative told FOX 5.

The updated mask policy is consistent with other NFL teams with an open-air facility.

Officials say that at this time, they will not go back to limited capacity seating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium unless mandated by MLS or the NFL.

The Falcons also stated that vaccines will be available on the 100 level of MBS beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will run throughout the game.

If fans can’t make the game, you can watch on FOX 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. for pregame.

