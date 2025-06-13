Falcons fans invited to training camp starting July 26 | How to get tickets

article

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a new season, with training camp set to begin later this month at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.

Beginning July 26, fans will have the opportunity to attend 11 open practices — all free of charge — but tickets must be reserved online in advance.

The team has added extra experiences to make several of the sessions stand out. On opening day, attendees will hear directly from Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot as part of a special welcome event.

The final two open practice dates will feature joint sessions with the Tennessee Titans, giving fans a closer look at how the Falcons stack up against outside competition ahead of the season.

The training camp schedule builds toward the Falcons’ preseason debut, set for Aug.15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Click here for tickets.