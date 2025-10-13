Falcons face Bills in primetime throwback showdown

article

The Brief The Falcons face the Bills on Monday Night Football, featuring throwback uniforms and key playoff implications. Atlanta’s top-ranked defense and Bijan Robinson’s ground game will test Buffalo’s 28th-ranked rushing defense. Falcons owner Arthur Blank will be honored for pledging $50 million in scholarships to Atlanta-area HBCUs.



The Falcons return to primetime Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a marquee matchup with throwback uniforms on both sides and playoff stakes in the picture.

What we know:

Atlanta enters 2-2 with the NFL’s top total defense at 244 yards allowed per game, but head coach Raheem Morris cautioned that yardage means little without points. "From a stats standpoint, you’re pretty ecstatic about where you are in a lot of categories," Morris said. "We’ve got all these yardage things and all this stuff that doesn’t matter."

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is coming off one of his best games in a 34-27 win over Washington before the bye. Running back Bijan Robinson, who posted a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage in that win, headlines a ground attack that will test Buffalo’s 28th-ranked rushing defense. Tyler Allgeier adds power in the backfield.

Dig deeper:

The Falcons will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who remains out with a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 27. Casey Washington and KhaDarel Hodge are in line for more snaps alongside Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud. Cornerback Clark Phillips III and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and LaCale London are also out. Cornerbacks Billy Bowman and Natrone Brooks are questionable.

The other side:

Buffalo arrives 4-1 with one of the league’s most productive offenses, led by reigning MVP Josh Allen and running back James Cook. The Bills rank third in both yards and points per game after a 23-20 loss to New England on Oct. 5.

Local perspective:

Beyond football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans an active in-game program. Rapper Jeezy is slated for the halftime performance. Falcons owner Arthur Blank is expected to be recognized after pledging $50 million in scholarships to Atlanta-area HBCUs.

What you can do:

Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. BetMGM lists the Bills as 4½-point favorites. Series history favors Atlanta 7-6, with Buffalo winning the most recent meeting 29-15 on Jan. 2, 2022. Turnover differential is plus-1 for both teams.