Fairington Road police chase ends in crash, arrest over stolen vehicle, officers say

On Monday afternoon, DeKalb County police vehicles swarmed Fairington Road, chasing after a suspect they say was driving a stolen car.

The chase ended when the driver of the vehicle crashed at the entrance of Tiburon Condominiums on Fairington Road near Lithonia.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported to the scene of the crime where the alleged stolen car was seen being towed away.

Before the crash, officers say the driver struck at least three vehicles at the intersection of Panola Road and Fairington Road while leading DeKalb police on a high-speed chase. Including a resident named Tai who says she was taken by surprise when the suspect smashed her car coming out of a Wendy's drive-thru.

"I heard sirens screeching really loud and before I knew it, my car was hit. I was flung into the middle lane. That's when I looked to the left and it was Kia Optima, like a young boy was driving it. I was like, ‘What in the world happened?’"

Tai says two other passengers were in the car with her when she was hit. One of those passengers was a pregnant. The two were rushed to the hospital by medics. Tai's son picked her up to take her to be seen at the hospital as well.

Suspect arrested in police chase that ended in crash.

Police have taken the suspect into custody.

This story is breaking story. Check back for updates.