Fairburn apartment complex neighbors raise concerns about high water, utility bills

Neighbors at an apartment complex in Fairburn are raising concerns after they said they received high water bills as their monthly rent was due.

Neighbors confront apartment complex

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they were supposed to have a meeting with management of the Evergreen Park Apartments on Saturday. However, when they went to the meeting, they said they found the office door locked and no answers to their questions.

Paul Reed said his records show he paid just under $23 for water and sewer in December. He said he was charged more than $280 for water and just under $90 for sewer this month.

"If we told them that we're going to hold off with our rent, they were going to tell us that, ‘Oh, if you don't pay your rent, you're going to get late fees and then an eviction notice’ and all of this stuff," Reed said.

Myrick Walker and Teria Wheeler said they received similar bills, which is included as part of their monthly rent payments.

"It's not like I used 1,000 more gallons of water this month than last month," Wheeler said, "but nine dollars to $175 and with no explanation, no one can give me any answers. That's unacceptable."

The neighbors said the added rent has put a strain on them financially.

What the apartment complex is saying

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta went inside the Evergreen Park Apartment complex’s office Saturday morning to try to speak with property management.

An assistant told FOX 5 Atlanta the manager would not be in until Monday, and she could not comment.

Not long after, FOX 5 Atlanta was told to leave the property by Fairburn Police officers.

An email request for comment sent to Dayside Residential, the company that manages the property, was not immediately answered.

Emails sent to the city of Fairburn, the mayor and city council were also not immediately answered.

The need for a solution

What's next:

Neighbors said rent was due on Saturday. If they did not pay, they would be subject to late fees and possible eviction from their units.

Walker said he is not going to be paying his rent until the problem is fixed.

"You got to stand for something. You got to," Walker said. "The only way corporate is going to listen is when you hit their pockets."