Fair Saturday to take place in November

The city of Atlanta is participating in a global movement intended to have a social impact known as Fair Saturday.

The Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs announced Atlanta’s participation Monday.

Fair Saturday is set for the Saturday after Black Friday.

Artists, cultural organizations, and philanthropic groups will show their support for social causes through a festival with performances and presentations.

Fair Saturday will take place on November 30.

For more information on how to participate, please go to http://www.ocaatlanta.com/oca-brings-the-fair-saturday-movement-to-america/