"Fair, firm, and always nice to people": DA praises judge killed in hit-and-run

A pre-Christmas pedestrian accident has claimed the life of Gwinnett County’s Senior Magistrate Judge.

The deadly accident involving Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell took place at around 6 p.m. on December 20th at the intersection of South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford. Gwinnett DA Danny Porter says Judge Powell was a repository of the Magistrate court.

"She was a teacher at heart. She coached mock trial teams all throughout her career. She trained new judges. She trained a lot of lawyers from the bench. She was fair, firm, and always nice to people. Outside the courtroom, she was just about the nicest person I ever knew," Porter recalled.

According to a Gwinnett County Police news release, Judge Powell was crossing from the south shoulder to the north shoulder when she was struck by a truck that was traveling on the roadway.

Medics rushed Judge Powell to Northside Hospital Gwinnett where she died on December 31st.

According to the police report, the 41-year-old female driver left the scene without contacting police, but officers made contact her later.

Judge Powell who leaves behind a husband and 2 children was one of the original Gwinnett County Magistrates where she served the court for more than 20 years. She attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer. Based on her experience, she was routinely tasked with helping train and mentor new judges in Gwinnett County.

Judge Powell was also a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and active with Gwinnett Senior Leadership. The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-117579

