Face masks, temperature checks required for guests as Disney Springs reopens

Disney Springs released what safety measures guests should expect when the entertainment complex begins reopening on May 20.

"Based on applicable government requirements, as well as guidance from health authorities such as the CDC and appropriate government agencies, we are implementing a number of new health and safety measures and operational changes," Disney Springs officials wrote in a press release on Saturday. "Rest assured, there is plenty of magic awaiting you at Disney Springs – it just may feel a bit different than before."

The new mandatory safety measures include:

Face masks required for guests 3 and older, cast members and third-party operating-participant employees

Mandatory temperature screenings: Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance; those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party

To maintain appropriate physical distancing throughout Disney Springs during this initial phase, Disney Springs will limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location

Ground markings will help promote proper distancing when queuing is necessary. Physical barriers will be in select places where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing

Disney Springs is also recommending that guests use cashless payment options, including debit and credit cards for added safety.

On Wednesday, third-party-owned restaurants and retail will open to the public.

A week later, on May 27, three Disney-owned-and-operated stores and venues will reopen: World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (mobile order) and the Marketplace Co-Op.

You can visit DisneySprings.com/reopening for the most current information on which locations will be open.

As far as parking, guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages.

All surface lots will be closed.

Disney Springs has been shut down, along with the Disney theme parks, for months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No opening date has been announced for the parks.