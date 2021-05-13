FAA approves Boeing fix for jets grounded by electrical flaw

Federal regulators have approved a Boeing procedure to fix about 100 jets that have been idled for the past month because of improper electrical grounding of some components.

A Boeing spokesman said Thursday that the company issued service bulletins to airlines and will help them perform the work to fix the planes.

The approval by the Federal Aviation Administration came shortly after the agency’s administrator, Stephen Dickson, told a congressional panel he had "absolute confidence" in the safety of the Max and that fixing the latest problem with the troubled jetliner would be "pretty straightforward."

RELATED: Latest 737 Max problem sets back Boeing airplane deliveries

Southwest Airlines, the biggest customer for Boeing 737 jets including the Max, estimates that the work will take two to three days per plane. The airline expects to complete the work on its 32 grounded planes in about three weeks, a spokesman said.

American Airlines, which has 18 planes sidelined by the electrical issue, and United Airlines, with 17 grounded Max jets, said they expect those planes to resume flying in the coming days but were not more specific. Alaska Airlines has four grounded Max jets.

The electrical issue was another setback for Boeing’s best-selling plane. It came just a few months after the planes resumed flying following two deadly crashes and a 20-month worldwide grounding of all Max jets. The electrical issue appeared to be unrelated to the automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

Boeing says that since the planes resumed flying late last year, they have made 30,000 flights for 21 different airlines without incident.

Shares of Boeing Co. rose more than 4% in morning trading.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram