'Explosive' lithium battery fire stopped by Catoosa firefighters

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters in Catoosa County rushed to Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon to battle a tractor-trailer fire.

The Brief Firefighters in Catoosa County rushed to Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon to battle a tractor-trailer fire. The truck was hauling lithium batteries, creating what officials described as a potentially "explosive" situation. Multiple tankers from across the county and support from a neighboring department were required to douse the flames.



Catoosa County firefighters stopped a potentially "explosive" fire on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer hauling lithium batteries went up in flames.

What we know:

Officials said the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the weigh station on Interstate 75. Within minutes, firefighters were on the scene and working to extinguish it.

After arriving, firefighters called for additional water tankers from multiple different stations across the county. There was also a request for additional support from the Whitfield County Fire Department.

The fire was eventually extinguished, preventing "a major and potentially explosive fire," according to officials. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.