Exhibit brings Michelangelo masterworks to Metro Atlanta

It’s been more than 500 years since Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, but his work remains one of the great artistic achievements in history. And while many of us may never have the chance to see the artist’s vibrant frescos in person, a unique experience will bring them here to Metro Atlanta for the next few months.

Following stops in cities including New York and Shanghai, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel opens tomorrow at Atlanta’s Westside Cultural Arts Center and runs through May 23rd. The touring exhibition is the creation of SEE Global Entertainment, and features full-sized reproductions of more than two dozen works from the famed Sistine Chapel ceiling. Creators say the walk-through exhibit gives visitors the rare chance to see the famous works at eye-level, allowing a closer inspection of their incredible details.

The Westside Cultural Arts Center is an event space created in 2014 by Dr. James L. Chappuis and located at 760 10th Street Northwest; right now, center staffers say they’re adhering to city guidelines concerning the pandemic, which means masks are required and social distancing is being enforced. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will require timed tickets for entry, in an effort to limit capacity.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel opens Saturday, February 13th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 23rd; for ticket information, click here. And to get a sneak peek at this vibrant new attraction, click the video player in this article!