Exclusive video: Man ransacks home, makes off with two guns

A family is on edge after a crook breaks into their home in the middle of the day. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Cleethorpes Drive in Stonecrest. The burglar stole jewelry and two guns.

The homeowner, who did not want their names used in this story, says the crook tried to tear off the doorbell camera, kicked in the front door, he ransacked her house, and stole two guns.

"My alarm was smashed. My front Ring doorbell was snatched off," the homeowner said.

She left her house on Tuesday afternoon. Then the crook went to work. "He took everything out of our drawer, emptied our nightstands. Everything was on the floor. The mattress was flipped, everything," the homeowner said.

And he stole something potentially deadly. "He grabbed two firearms. Now I know for sure he has a gun," she said. "What if he comes back?"

Police have not yet identified the man in the footage as a suspect. The woman, her husband, and their children, ages 5 and 7, were not home at the time. Her family was unharmed. But now a crook has at least two guns out on the street.

"I’m worried for myself. I’m worried for my neighbors as well," the homeowner said.

The homeowner says she and her husband will protect their kids. And they’ll be ready if the crook returns.

"When you come into our home and we are here. We are ready and we are prepared. My children will not be harmed by outsiders."

DeKalb County police are investigating.