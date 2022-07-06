Seasonal workers at DeKalb County splash pad say they haven't been paid

The splash pad at Exchange Park in DeKalb County opened more than five weeks ago, but some of the seasonal employees who work there have yet to receive a paycheck.

Marcia Teemer has two children in college and said she decided to earn some extra money this summer to cover those expenses by picking up a few hours a week at the park. She said they were told to expect their first paycheck on Friday, June 17, but did not receive it because of what she was told was a payroll glitch.

"They said you'll get paid July 1. Well, that was Friday, and we still didn't get paid," explained Teemer. "I don't understand why they can't just cut paper checks."

Teemer estimates the county owes her about $1,000 in back pay. Though she said she is more concerned about the many college students who have worked up to 30 hours a week without compensation and do not have another source of income like she does.

"They need their money. They can't get ready for school. They can't buy the things that they need," Teemer explained. "One of the young men — he even said a couple days he was like, 'I can't come to work because I don't have gas money to get to work.' And it's because he hasn't gotten paid."

A spokesperson for DeKalb County issued a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"Approximately 20 summer workers were authorized by a midlevel manager in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs to begin work prior to completing the application process.

On June 28, Human Resources became aware of the unauthorized hires and advised that those with incomplete applications should be sent home immediately and could not be paid until the application process was completed.

At this time, 9 out of the 20 employees have completed their applications, and will be paid via direct deposit or mailed a check early next week.

The applications for the remaining individuals are still pending completion. These individuals will be paid once they complete their applications.

DeKalb County apologizes to the employees for any inconveniences."

Teemer, however, said she has filled out all the paperwork the county has asked her to do.

"We completed the paperwork and then we actually did a small, little orientation where we completed the paperwork again. So, we did the paperwork online, completed the paperwork hardcopy and then we started working," said Teemer.

Employees said some of their co-workers have quit over the payroll problem and Teemer worries that the county may have to close the park because of a lack of staff if this problem is not resolved soon.

"You can't expect people to continue to come to work and not get paid," said Teemer. "Lots of people take advantage of the park. So, that's another concern. It's a cooling center. You know, you have kids coming, camps coming, daycares. So, it really needs to be operated in a more professional manner, I feel."