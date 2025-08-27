Ex-NFL player Darryl ‘Buster’ Skrine arrested in Roswell for scamming women

article

The Brief Retired NFL player Darryl "Buster" Skrine was arrested in Roswell on 18 charges tied to a fraud scheme targeting women on dating platforms. Investigators say Skrine scammed victims out of roughly $300,000 to fund a lavish lifestyle; more victims may be identified nationwide. Skrine is also wanted in Canada, where he was charged in a $100,000 check fraud case before fleeing while out on bail.



Former NFL cornerback Darryl "Buster" Skrine has been arrested in Roswell on 18 charges connected to what police describe as an extensive financial fraud scheme. Authorities say he is also wanted in Canada on similar charges.

What we know:

Roswell police began investigating Skrine in July after a victim reported being financially exploited. Investigators determined Skrine was targeting women through online dating platforms, telling them fabricated stories about financial troubles and promising repayment from his NFL annuity. Instead, detectives say, he used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including Airbnb rentals, travel, and gift cards.

Police have identified three victims in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York with losses totaling about $300,000. Detectives believe there may be additional victims across the United States.

Skrine was arrested Wednesday morning at a home on Pine Grove Road in Roswell. He faces multiple charges, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

In addition, Skrine is a wanted fugitive in Canada. Durham Regional Police arrested him in August 2023 in a $100,000 check fraud case. He was released on bail in April 2024 with GPS monitoring but removed his device and fled back to the United States, authorities said.

Courtesy of Duham Regional Police

What you can do:

Roswell police are coordinating with Canadian authorities to ensure Skrine faces charges in both countries. The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact Detective Fields at 770-640-4455 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or StopCrimeATL.org.