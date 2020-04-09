Eviction notices during COVID-19 pandemic, what you need to know

The city of Los Angeles issued a temporary moratorium stopping landlords from evicting renters affected by COVID-19 loss of income. So how come people are still getting eviction notices?

You can see in our story that it is happening, so here is some help:

FACTS:

-- Mayor Garcetti did issue a *temporary* moratorium on evictions for tenants who can’t pay their rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

-- The order goes to April 19, but it could be extended. Renters will have one year (12 months) to pay back what they owe in rent.

-- COVID-19 related circumstances include: Loss of income due to reduced hours or work; For child care expenditures if children can’t go to school; Health care expenditures for the tenant or family member who is ill with COVID-19; Reasonable expenditures from the government ordered emergency measures.

-- NO fault evictions (where landlord wants to demolish building for example) are also halted, as are evictions when a tenant has an unauthorized person or pet living with them due to COVID-19 issues.

-- Tenants can not be charged late fees or interest on unpaid rent due for COVID-19.

WHAT YOU MUST DO:

-- Warn landlord you will not be able to pay, or will be late before rent is due, and in writing no more than seven days after it’s due.

-- Keep documentation of your loss of income and circumstances, like receipts, job layoff notices and medical bills.

The Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department, HCID is handling eviction investigations. Hotline is 866-557-7368, hcidla.lacity.org.

To file a complaint visit hcidla.lacity.org/File-a-Complaint.

