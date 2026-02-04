Event 'raises a glass' to history and heritage of Delta Air Lines

The Brief The Delta Flight Museum will host its 2026 Hops in the Hangar event on Saturday, February 21st, partnering with some of the area's top craft breweries. The event raises money for the museum, which operates with a mission of preserving the history of Atlanta's own Delta Air Lines. Attendees with "1st Class" tickets gain entry at 6:00 p.m., and "Economy" ticket holders may enter an hour later; the event is set to run through 10:00 p.m. for everyone.



Just about a year after the Delta Flight Museum re-opened its renovated space to the public, you're invited to come raise a glass to the continued success of the high-flying destination.

The museum will host its 2026 Hops in the Hangar event on Saturday, February 21st, partnering with local breweries as a way to raise money for the mission of preserving the history of Atlanta's own Delta Air Lines. Attendees with "1st Class" tickets gain entry at 6:00 p.m., and "Economy" ticket holders may enter an hour later; the event is set to run through 10:00 p.m. for everyone. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to sample local beers and enjoy light bites while getting a look inside the Delta Flight Museum, which houses a massive collection of artifacts (including action airplanes) collected since the 1950s.

In case you haven't stopped by the museum lately, much of it is located inside the Historic Hangars, which were built back in the 1940s. The hangars use exhibits and interactive experiences to trace the fascinating history of the airline and tell the story of how air travel has evolved over the decades. Meanwhile, the museum's 747 Experience allows guests to board the first 747-400 ever built, Delta’s Ship 6301.

To find the Delta Flight Museum, type 1220 Woolman Place, Atlanta into your GPS. And for more information about Hops in the Hangar and to purchase tickets, click here.