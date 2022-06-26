Person hospitalized, suspect in custody following Stonecrest shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a person was shot and hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday.
The incident happened near Woodrow Drive and Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest.
It's not clear what led to the shooting, but police said the shooter is in custody.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.