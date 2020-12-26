Escaped Pike County inmate recaptured

article

Deputies in Pike County said an escaped inmate is back in custody after fleeing from the jail on Christmas afternoon.

Adrian Oliver, who was in the Pike County jail on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, ran northbound from the jail, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after his escape.

Deputies believed Oliver, who is not from the county, was attempting to make his way out of the jurisdiction.

Oliver was captured later walking along a gas pipeline off of Reidsboro Road.

He now faces additional charges for his actions.

Deputies said they were able to catch up with Oliver thanks to the help of the public.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.