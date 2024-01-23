Police found an inmate who allegedly was on the run after escaping from an Alabama jail hiding in a recycling bin in Atlanta.

On the afternoon of Jan. 17, Atlanta police officers responded to reports that a stolen Infiniti Q50 had been spotted on the 300 block of Boulevard NE.

The officers found the vehicle at a nearby Chevron and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off - leading to a high-speed chase.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle at a convenience store on the 300 block of Glenn Street and tried to get away on foot.

The Atlanta Police Department's Aviation Unit was able to track the man, identified as 22-year-old Tyree Chapman, and watch as he tried to get into a recycling bin to hide from officers. He was quickly found and taken into custody. Officers say they also found a handgun hidden in the recycling.

According to investigators, Chapman admitted to officers that he had escaped from the Bessemer City Jail in Alabama.

He's now charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Chapman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail and will be extradited to Bessemer.