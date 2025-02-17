Reward offered in search for SW Atlanta woman's killer

article

Police are asking the public for help solving a homicide at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier this month.

Authorities are trying to find out who killed 33-year-old Ericka Sherten.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the Harmony Plaza apartments on the 1800 block of Myrtle Avenue SW on the night of Feb. 3 after receiving reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot at least once.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was later identified as Sherten.

What we don't know:

Homicide investigators continue to work to identify suspects connected with the shooting and determine what led up to the violence.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any details that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call APD detectives at (470) 898-4592 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.