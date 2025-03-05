Epic fantasy meets Western in new film 'In the Lost Lands' 

The Brief The new fantasy epic "In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters on Friday, March 7. The film is based on a story by "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin and stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista. Director Paul W.S. Anderson says he was highly influenced by Westerns while making the movie.



Superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista says he’s channeling his "inner Clint Eastwood" in the new epic fantasy "In the Lost Lands," opening in theaters ON Friday.

Directed by "Resident Evil" filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson and based on a short story by author George R.R. Martin (whose books inspired the hit show "Game of Thrones"), "In the Lost Lands" tells the story of witch Gray Alys (played by "The Fifth Element" star Milla Jovovich), who’s forced to journey through a dark and dangerous landscape alongside Bautista’s sharpshooting drifter.

Says Anderson of the film’s obvious Western influence, "When I read ‘In The Lost Lands,’ it was two things. One, it was an adult fairy tale; it’s got a story that tells you, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ But then, also, I felt that the story really followed a lot of tropes of the Western."

Adds Bautista, "When I started reading [the character] Boyce, I was like, ‘He’s a cowboy; this is a Western.’ That was the way I approached it. That was the way I thought of the whole film, you know? He’s a gunslinger."

For Jovovich, meanwhile, the key to finding Gray Alys was less Old West and more Ancient Greece.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of mythology," says the actress. "And, for me, Gray Alys really represented a mythological creature come to life.

"In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 7 from Vertical Entertainment; to hear more from the film’s director and stars, click the video player in this article.