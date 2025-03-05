Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Putnam County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Newton County, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Stephens County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Towns County, Dade County, Walker County, Pickens County, White County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Union County

Epic fantasy meets Western in new film 'In the Lost Lands' 

By
Published  March 5, 2025 9:25am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

New film takes stars 'In the Lost Lands'

What happens when you mix the fantasy of ''Game of Thrones'' with the a classic western? You get ''In the Lost Lands,'' which opens in theaters nationwide this Friday.

The Brief

    • The new fantasy epic "In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters on Friday, March 7.
    • The film is based on a story by "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin and stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.
    • Director Paul W.S. Anderson says he was highly influenced by Westerns while making the movie.

Superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista says he’s channeling his "inner Clint Eastwood" in the new epic fantasy "In the Lost Lands," opening in theaters ON Friday.

Directed by "Resident Evil" filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson and based on a short story by author George R.R. Martin (whose books inspired the hit show "Game of Thrones"), "In the Lost Lands" tells the story of witch Gray Alys (played by "The Fifth Element" star Milla Jovovich), who’s forced to journey through a dark and dangerous landscape alongside Bautista’s sharpshooting drifter.

Says Anderson of the film’s obvious Western influence, "When I read ‘In The Lost Lands,’ it was two things. One, it was an adult fairy tale; it’s got a story that tells you, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ But then, also, I felt that the story really followed a lot of tropes of the Western."

Adds Bautista, "When I started reading [the character] Boyce, I was like, ‘He’s a cowboy; this is a Western.’ That was the way I approached it. That was the way I thought of the whole film, you know? He’s a gunslinger."

For Jovovich, meanwhile, the key to finding Gray Alys was less Old West and more Ancient Greece.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of mythology," says the actress. "And, for me, Gray Alys really represented a mythological creature come to life.

"In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 7 from Vertical Entertainment; to hear more from the film’s director and stars, click the video player in this article.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed "In the Lost Lands" director Paul W.S. Anderson and stars Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich ahead of the film's release in theaters.

Good Day AtlantaFollow PaulEntertainment