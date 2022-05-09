Entertainment manager awards Decatur high school students scholarships

Columbia High School in Decatur has been showered with more love once again. Prominent alumnus Xavier Two Lewis awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors.

Each student received $2,500 each, and Lewis also issued $5,000 to the school. Columbia High School's principal Dr. Boochee-Davis extended her appreciation to Lewis and his foundation.

Lewis' wife, actor and singer Naturi Naughton, accompanied him on this mission. He also has a mural in the school's hall of fame for his outstanding efforts in entertainment and philanthropy.

Just weeks ago, Grammy Award-winning artist Future unveiled a new weight room to students.