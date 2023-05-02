Entenmann’s gets into ice cream business with new frozen treats

article

Calling all ice cream lovers: for the first time ever, the iconic taste of Entenmann’s baked goods can now be enjoyed in its newest form – as ice cream sandwiches.

According to the company, Bimbo Bakeries USA tapped Sorrisa Group Inc. to help develop the frozen treats, which feature six ice cream sandwich flavors inspired by fan-favorite Entenmann's baked goods!

The assortment includes:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

"Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," said Alicia Rosas, the VP of innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We are looking forward to seeing how our fans enjoy these special treats, perfect for any occasion!"

Promotion of Entenmann's baked goods at grocery store in Miami, Florida. (Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

These new frozen varieties are now available in the freezer aisle at Walmart stores across the United States.

Last week, General Mills confirmed that Kit Kat cereal has made its way to American shelves.

"Capturing the iconic balance of delicious milk chocolate and wafer taste, the new Kit Kat Cereal is the perfect way to have a break and indulge," the food giant told FOX Television Stations Friday.

General Mills, the company behind many popular cereal brands, said the cereal squares will resemble mini Kit Kat bars with a creamy coating and crunch.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.