Enjoying conversation and cuisine at Brookhaven’s Confab Kitchen and Bar

The Brief Spring is in the air – and in the kitchen – at popular Brookhaven gastropub Confab Kitchen and Bar. The Confab team describes the menu as a mix of modern American and classic European dishes, many of which are meant to be shared. They also say the cuisine focuses on fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, which means new menu items are added depending on what’s in season.



Here at Good Day Atlanta, we love good food and we love good conversation.

So, Confab Kitchen and Bar is right up our alley!

This morning on Good Day, we spent some time with owner Doug Gross and the team at the Brookhaven gastropub, checking out some new menu items and enjoying a few of the old favorites, too. This isn’t our first time at Confab Kitchen and Bar; Burgers with Buck visited the restaurant last October, during which time Gross explained the name and the concept.

"Confab just means conversation, and the whole idea was for it to be a neighborhood spot," he said, before Buck Lanford immediately began devouring the Confab Burger.

Gross describes the menu as a mix of modern American and classic European dishes, many of which are meant to be shared (not that you have to share, of course!). The culinary team says it focuses on fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, which means new menu items are added depending on what’s in season.

Confab Kitchen and Bar is located in the Parkside on Dresden at 1350 Dresden Drive Northeast, Suite 1015, in Brookhaven. Regular hours are 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



