Endangered whale and calf spotted off Georgia coast

An endangered right whale was spotted breaching the waters off the Georgia coast with a young calf.

The video was captured near Cumberland Island and shared by Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on Facebook.

According to the organization, the whale, named Halo, was seen swimming with her newborn calf on Dec. 28, 2023.

The young whale, which hasn't been given a name yet, is Halo's third calf. She last gave birth during the 2020 calving season and was seen near the Florida coast in 2014 and 2020.

(Courtesy Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

Halo's sighting was one of three that happened in the region at the end of 2023. One whale was spotted with her first calf offshore Amelia Island in Florida. Another 36-year-old whale named Legato was seen with a calf off Nassau Sound in Florida.