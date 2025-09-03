Emory unveils mobile prostate cancer screening clinic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute is taking screenings on the road.
What we know:
The institute has unveiled a mobile prostate cancer screening clinic featuring private clinical spaces staffed by Emory clinicians.
The unit offers free screenings throughout Georgia communities, aiming to improve early detection, reduce disparities and remove barriers such as cost and transportation.