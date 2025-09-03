Expand / Collapse search

Emory unveils mobile prostate cancer screening clinic

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2025 6:37am EDT
Emory University
FOX 5 Atlanta
Emory Winship Cancer Institute's new mobile unit

Emory Winship Cancer Institute's new mobile unit

Emory Winship Cancer Institute has a new mobile unit that will offer cancer testing and more in the community.

The Brief

    • Emory launches mobile prostate cancer screening clinic.
    • Free screenings offered across Georgia communities.
    • Clinic designed to improve access and early detection.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute is taking screenings on the road.

What we know:

The institute has unveiled a mobile prostate cancer screening clinic featuring private clinical spaces staffed by Emory clinicians. 

The unit offers free screenings throughout Georgia communities, aiming to improve early detection, reduce disparities and remove barriers such as cost and transportation.

New Emory bus makes prostate cancer testing mobile

New Emory bus makes prostate cancer testing mobile

Emory Winship Cancer Institute has a new mobile center to help Georgia fight prostate cancer.

The Source

  • This is an original FOX 5 Atlanta report. A photojournalist attended the ribbon-cutting event and interviewed attendees. 

Emory UniversityHealthNews