Emory University's Oxford College campus reporting 'police emergency'

The Oxford College Campus of Emory University is asking people to avoid the campus and shelter in place because of a "police emergency," according to a post on Twitter.

The first tweet was sent at 2:21 p.m. followed by a second tweet at 2:42 p.m. The tweet did not describe the emergency.

The Oxford College campus is located near Covington.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Emory Police Department.

