Emory University under federal investigation for alleged race-based practices

The Brief Federal Investigation: Emory University is among 45 schools under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for alleged race-exclusionary practices in graduate programs. Potential Funding Impact: The university's partnership with The PhD Project may violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which could result in the loss of federal funding. Broader Scope: Other institutions under investigation include Duke, Vanderbilt, MIT, and NYU, with no timeline yet for the Department of Education’s findings.



Emory University is among 45 institutions under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights over allegations of race-exclusionary practices in graduate programs, according to NPR.org.

What we know:

The investigation stems from universities partnering with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps Black, Latino, and Native American students earn doctoral degrees in business. Federal officials argue this practice may violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by excluding students of other races.

What they're saying:

"Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

Violations of Title VI could lead to a loss of federal funding for the institutions involved. The PhD Project responded, saying its goal has been to expand the talent pipeline and that it has now opened its membership to anyone who shares its vision.

Other universities under investigation include Duke, Vanderbilt, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and New York University. The Department of Education has not provided a timeline for its findings.

Several schools are also under investigation for alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.

The other side:

At this time, Emory University has not issued a statement about the investigation.