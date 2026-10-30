Emory University professor helps shape ‘The Gilded Age’

The Brief Emory professor Erica Dunbar has worked on HBO’s The Gilded Age since the series began, advising on historical details and storylines set in the 1880s. Dunbar became a co-executive producer by the time Season 1 aired, helping expand the roles of African American characters. This spring, she plans to teach an Emory course about Black life and culture in the series.



As fans get ready for the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s The Gilded Age, an Emory University professor is bringing her expertise to the show’s stories about 1880s New York.

From historian to co-executive producer

Erica Dunbar, chair of Emory’s African American Studies Department, has worked on the series since its beginning. As a historical consultant, she helps shape storylines rooted in the period and has contributed to expanding the roles of African American characters.

Dunbar was among the first Black creatives to work as a producer on the series. By the time its first season aired, she had been promoted to co-executive producer.

A different kind of classroom

Dunbar said the show offers an unusually large audience for stories informed by history. While The Gilded Age is made to entertain rather than teach, she hopes viewers finish an episode "maybe a bit smarter."

Her television work has also influenced her teaching at Emory. Dunbar said she hopes her students benefit from her experience working to capture an audience through television writing and production.

This spring semester, she will lead a course titled "Lights, Camera, Action: Black Life and Culture in HBO’s The Gilded Age."