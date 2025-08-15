Emory Healthcare laying off financial services employees

The Brief Emory Healthcare has begun reducing positions in its Financial Services department, affecting fewer than 1% of its metro Atlanta workforce. Some employees have been reassigned within the department to roles that better match their skills and experience. The healthcare system says it will provide support to affected workers during their career transition.



Emory Healthcare has confirmed it is reducing its workforce within the Financial Services department.

What we know:

The job cuts reportedly began on Tuesday and affect fewer than 1% of the organization’s total workforce across metro Atlanta.

In a statement, Emory said that some team members have also been reassigned to new roles within the department to better align with their skills and experience.

The healthcare system emphasized that it will offer support to those impacted by the reduction as they navigate their career transition.

What we don't know:

It is unknown exactly how many employees were laid off.