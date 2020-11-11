Shelter-in-place issued after fire at recycling plant in NE Houston contained

After hours of battling a large fire at a recycling plant in northeast Houston, firefighters have contained it.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington. A precautionary shelter in place has been issued for a half-mile radius from the plant.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña says the blaze has not been fully extinguished.

He added in a tweet that hazmat crews are monitoring air and water quality.

SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, return to FOX 26 for more details as they become available.