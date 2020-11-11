Expand / Collapse search

Shelter-in-place issued after fire at recycling plant in NE Houston contained

By Randy Buffington
Houston Fire working to control blaze at recycling plant

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - After hours of battling a large fire at a recycling plant in northeast Houston, firefighters have contained it.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington. A precautionary shelter in place has been issued for a half-mile radius from the plant.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña says the blaze has not been fully extinguished.

He added in a tweet that hazmat crews are monitoring air and water quality.

SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area. 

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

