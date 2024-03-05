Elon Musk emails Tesla employees to support Jeremy Sylestine for Travis County DA

Elon Musk is weighing in on the Travis County District Attorney's race.

Bloomberg is reporting that Musk emailed Tesla Inc employees on Tuesday, asking them to vote for a new district attorney in Austin.

According to Bloomberg, Musk said in the email to staff that it was "high time for change throughout the world" and followed with another message urging employees, particularly those based around Tesla’s Austin headquarters, to support Jeremy Sylestine.

Musk voiced his support for Sylestine on his social media platform X on Tuesday morning by reposting a video from Sylestine's account saying "Sorry to bother everyone with this note as it applies to people in the greater Austin area, but please go to the polls and vote for a new District Attorney!"

Sylestine is running against incumbent DA Jose Garza in the Democratic primary.