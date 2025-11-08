Elizabeth Baptist Church feeds thousands amid SNAP pause

The Brief Elizabeth Baptist Church fed around 5,000 people Saturday through its Operation Uplift food drive, responding to growing food insecurity amid the government shutdown. Senior Pastor Craig Oliver said the church expanded its outreach as families struggle with rising costs and paused SNAP benefits. The church partnered with World Vision and plans to continue helping through extended food pantry hours.



Elizabeth Baptist Church is stepping up to meet growing food insecurity in Georgia, feeding around 5,000 people through its Operation Uplift initiative.

What they're saying:

The church held a food drive at four locations on Saturday, part of an expanded effort to help families struggling during the ongoing government shutdown and pause in SNAP benefits.

"A lot of what it relates to our world and especially as it relates to the economy and government shutdown. We decided if there's ever a time must not just have church but be the church, it is certainly during this particular time," Senior Pastor Craig Oliver said.

Oliver said the church increased its outreach this year because of the growing financial strain on many families.

"The impact from a financial perspective is real and not just a financial perspective but based upon just the sheer number of people that we're serving. Food insecurity is real," he added.

For many who received food on Saturday, rising grocery prices have made it harder to keep up.

"What I used to buy for 50 dollars is now at like 100 or more," Flor Marshall said.

"It's a blessing," Daphne Grier added.

Grier is one of over a million people in Georgia who receive SNAP benefits. She said getting about a week's worth of food on Saturday gives her peace of mind.

"It gives me peace. I can wake up, and I got a meal to eat," she explained.

The church partnered with World Vision to make this possible and plans to feed about five thousand people.

"My message is a message of hope, it's a message of faith it is a message even to those that have it is our time to step up," Oliver explained.

Dig deeper:

The church is also expanding its food pantry hours during this time. More information is available on the church’s website.