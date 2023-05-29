Elderly man found dead inside burning DeKalb County home, firefighters say

Image 1 of 19 ▼ A man was found dead on the second floor of a burning home near Stone Mountain on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Stone Mountain-area home on Memorial Day.

Firefighters were called out a little before 7 p.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of Leland Drive.

DeKalb County firefighters say they received a report of a person trapped inside when they arrived at the Country Side Manor subdivision home.

Firefighters say an elderly man on the second floor of the home was unable to escape.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Another person suffered smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other houses in the area were damaged.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.