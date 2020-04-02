Educators in DeKalb County put on a parade for students

Teachers parade through Gresham Park community to encourage Obama Elementary students

Teachers from Barack Obama Elementary School in DeKalb County could hardly wait to load into their cars and file into a parade route--a route tailored to give students from the technology school one last face to face look at their teachers before Georgia's shelter in place order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m.

"We have to do what's best for the United States of America, that's really important given the need to fight COVID-19. But the fact is, educators are mourning because this is our school family and we haven't seen our kids in three weeks," principal Angela Thomas-Bethea, who credited her teachers for organizing the parade route within hours of Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement on April 1.

Fifth-grade magnet teacher Justin Smith said the announcement to close schools during the Coronavirus pandemic makes sense from a public health standpoint, but still breaks his heart.

"To be honest with you, I actually started crying," Jones told FOX 5.

He said a lot of his colleagues felt that way--along with the students who've grown accustomed to the new normal of virtual learning from home. He said he'd expected the extended closure, but still held out hope he'd get to reunite with his students inside the Gresham Park community school.

"Just thinking about my students and their home life and the rapport that I built with them and just knowing that I will not be able to be in a physical classroom with them--all that was a tremendous wait on me," said Jones, who's been teaching for nine years.

About 40 cars perused through the school community in southeast Atlanta waving at students and family to share a familiar smile and a little inspiration.

"We're just giving them some hope and hoping that seeing our faces will inspire them to continue working on assignments and pursuing their dreams. And all students should know are teachers are here for them. The schools are closed, but classes will continue, and we will get through this together," said Jones, who graduated from DeKalb County Public Schools and Clark Atlanta University.