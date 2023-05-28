Ed Sheeran drops into local brewery, breaks attendance record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

article

Singer Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance on Saturday afternoon at SweetWater Brewing Co. before his concert in Atlanta.

According to the Facebook post, Sheeran bought a round for all the "Galway Girls" and other patrons and played some songs from his new album "Subtract." He also took a tour of the brewery.

Sheeran performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to a tweet posted by the stadium, he set an attendance record for a concert at Mercedes-Benz with 76,355 fans in attendance.





"Subtract" is Sheeran's 6th album. He is on a 21-date stadium tour to promote the new album.

During a stop last weekend in Tampa, Florida, he surprised band students at Middleton High School with concert tickets and guitars.

He is also performing songs from his other albums during the shows. Click here for a full set list.