Echo Park Speedway's billon-dollar bet on casino despite gambling ban

Echo Park Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, has unveiled plans for a $1 billion hotel and casino resort on its property, but state law still prohibits casino gambling in Georgia.

What we know:

Speedway President Ed Clark said the project has been in development for six years and could bring billions of dollars in economic impact to the state. "We're looking at something in the neighborhood of a $1-billion facility," he said.

He argued that Georgia is losing significant revenue to neighboring states.

The new destination, Clark says, would bring in billions of dollars in economic impact and create needed jobs in Henry County.

"About 70% of the people in Henry County go out of the County each day to work. And they're excited about the prospect of having good paying jobs here in the County…we anticipate from a construction standpoint, somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 jobs…and then once we get up and operating, full and part time jobs would number somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,500 to 3,000," Clark said.

"Sixty-five thousand-plus people from Georgia go out of the state each month to another state to do gaming, and that's revenue the state's losing that could be used for health care, education," Clark said.

Supporters point to the newly formed House Study Committee on Gaming as a sign lawmakers may be closer to approving a ballot referendum. Clark presented the proposal to the committee in late July, where State Rep. Alan Powell said casino tax revenue could benefit the state.

Georgia law and gambling

Dig deeper:

Of course, Echo Park Speedway can’t get the green flag for construction until casino gambling is legalized in Georgia.

Lawmakers would have to approve a ballot measure.

Then Georgia voters would get to decide whether to amend Georgia’s constitution to allow for gambling.

Then lawmakers would be able to pass legislation to authorize types of gambling such as casinos.

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have tried this with little success.

Some lawmakers on the committee, such as state Rep. Alan Powell, say that the money raised from taxing casinos could benefit all of Georgia if spent on the right initiatives.

"That money could be used for Medicare, it could be used for nursing schools, it could be used for anything healthcare-related, aid to rural hospitals who are in trouble," Powell said during the meeting.

Supporters of legalizing gambling, like Chair of the Study Committee, State Rep. Marcus Wiedower says this will increase the amount of help available to addicted gamblers.

Opponents to Georgia casinos

The other side:

Opponents, including Paul Smith of Citizen Impact USA, which lobbies for churches in Georgia, warn of the potential costs.

"According to Gamblers Anonymous, one-third of addicted gamblers attempt suicide. Gambling addiction disproportionately affects our most vulnerable communities here in Georgia," Smith said.

Smith cited state data from the 2000s showing gambling addiction is already costing Georgia millions and said expanded access could worsen the problem.

Clark said the company remains committed to the project despite the slow pace of legislative change.

"While disappointed at the pace things have gone, they're committed for the long haul to see this through," he said.

Lawmakers to discuss gaming

What's next:

The House Study Committee on Gaming is scheduled to meet again Aug. 25. Some lawmakers have signaled support for legalizing sports betting but not casinos, adding another hurdle to the proposal.