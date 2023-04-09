VIDEO: Easter Sunrise Service on Stone Mountain | April 9, 2023

Two Easter sunrise services took place on Stone Mountain early Sunday morning. One service took place on top of the mountain and the other happened at the bottom of the mountain. If you missed the livestream of the service, you can still watch it.

This year's services were expected to the biggest ever with special guests Bryan Wright, founder and chairman of From The Heart Ministries, and Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation, as the guest speakers.

The annual tradition began seventy-six years ago, in 1944, when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise. On April 9, thousands from around the world will ascend the mountain to watch the sun rise over Atlanta and celebrate Easter together.