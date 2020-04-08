Easter Bunny abides by social distancing guidelines, surprises children amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing guidelines aren’t stopping children from having a wonderful Easter, thanks in part to a large bunny making the rounds in neighborhoods under stay-at-home orders.

Tiny Toes and Little Bows, a photography company based in Massachusetts, surprised kids in different towns in Massachusetts on April 5. A video of one of the visits shows a car slowing down while approaching a couple of eager children and an adult standing near the road.



The window of the car rolls down and the “Easter Bunny” waves and dances as festive music plays in the background.

Derek Peto, the person who captured the fun Easter encounter on video, said that “they went out of their way to bring happiness during this crazy time.”

The Easter Bunny is still expected to keep working this Sunday despite shutdowns across the globe. In New Zealand, both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were deemed as essential workers.

Across the country, people are finding fun and festive ways to spread cheer during the pandemic. Westward in Wisconsin, 97-year-old WWII vet “Dancing Chuck” is still getting his groove on while in quarantine

