East Cobb fitness instructors take classes outside

Group classes are a tried-and-true method of losing weight, gaining strength and stamina, and making new friends to hold you accountable on your fitness journey. So what do you do when gathering in large groups indoors just isn’t possible? If you’re a group of East Cobb fitness instructors — you take the class outside!

We spent the morning in East Cobb, getting in a workout with Out/Fit! — a series of “pop-up” outdoor fitness classes created by Metro Atlanta fitness instructor Lisa Astarita. In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Astarita left her job at a local gym and created the pop-up series, setting a goal of offering various types of group classes and doing it in a place where participants could safely distance themselves and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

Operating from a private Facebook group, Out/Fit! has gained nearly 300 members since its July launch; the very first pop-up took place on July 16th at Fullers Park, and since then Astarita and her roster of instructors have offered Zumba, strength and cardio, and yoga, all for $10 per class.

We’ll be honest; the Good Day feature team hasn’t had much of a fitness journey over the past few months. So when we heard about Out/Fit!, we decided it might be time to lace up our sneakers and get in a workout again. Click the video player to check out our morning in East Cobb, burning some calories and gaining some new fitness buddies!