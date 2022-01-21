2.6 magnitude earthquake shakes up parts of north Georgia

article

If you live in north Georgia and felt some rumbling you're not alone.

A small earthquake shook the ground in parts of north Georgia late Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened around 11:47 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the center of the earthquake was shortly more than 10 miles north-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County.

Residents in North Georgia told FOX 5 that the earthquake shook their houses and rattled things up.

Officials have not reported any injuries caused by the earthquake.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE