"Earth to Ned" takes puppetry out of this world

Even though we’re seasoned professionals here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re never above getting a little advice from colleagues.

So, when we had the chance to ask Cornelius — alien co-host of the wild Disney+ talk show "Earth to Ned" — for some tips, we couldn’t wait to hear the helpful hints.

"Well, you've got to feign interest in your subjects," Cornelius told us, before demonstrating a glazed-over facial expression. "The face kind of looks like this when you’re doing it!"

Okay…so maybe we won’t take that advice!

"Earth to Ned" is a truly unique take on the tried-and-true talk show formula and could only come from The Jim Henson Company. The premise is simple; big blue alien Ned comes to Earth, but instead of taking over the planet, he falls in love with it and decides to host a talk show. Human guests include Aisha Tyler, Chris Colfer and Billy Dee Williams.

"When they come in, it’s all really there, you know? It’s all characters and creatures, but they’re all really there," says executive producer Brian Henson. "So, it really is like you’ve walked onto a spaceship, and you sit on a couch and you’re talking to aliens. And the interviews are all unscripted. I mean, they’re real interviews."

Henson is the son of late visionary Jim Henson, creator of "Sesame Street," "The Muppet Show" and "Fraggle Rock" — and projects like "Earth to Ned" help carry on that legacy.

"Puppets are very disarming," says Henson of why the format works. "You know, when a puppet asks you a question, you don’t get defensive. You actually answer honestly and openly, and so the interactions are always really organic and fun."

The first batch of "Earth to Ned" episodes is streaming now on Disney+; for more information on the show, click here. And click the video player to check out our interview with Brian Henson and Cornelius!