Early voting begins for runoffs in Smyrna, Fulton County

Early voting begins Monday in Smyrna and Fulton County for the General Municipal Election Runoff.

In Smyrna, early voting will continue through Wednesday at the main elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta and at the Smyrna Community Center.

In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots early for runoffs in College Park, Roswell, and Johns Creek.

Polls will be open at:

College Park Historical Building

3675 Auditorium Way

College Park, GA 30337

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell City Hall

38 Hill Street

Roswell, GA 30075

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park GA 30349

Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday.