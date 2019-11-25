Early voting begins for runoffs in Smyrna, Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Early voting begins Monday in Smyrna and Fulton County for the General Municipal Election Runoff.
In Smyrna, early voting will continue through Wednesday at the main elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta and at the Smyrna Community Center.
In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots early for runoffs in College Park, Roswell, and Johns Creek.
Polls will be open at:
College Park Historical Building
- 3675 Auditorium Way
- College Park, GA 30337
East Roswell Branch Library
- 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
- Roswell, GA 30076
Park Place at Newtown
- 3125 Old Alabama Road
- Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell City Hall
- 38 Hill Street
- Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center
- 5600 Stonewall Tell Road
- College Park GA 30349
Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday.