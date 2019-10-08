Eagles to perform entire 'Hotel California' album in Atlanta

article

The Eagles will perform their entire “Hotel California” album in concerts across the nation including 2 shows in Atlanta, promoters announced Tuesday.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Group featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit along with Deacon Frey and Vine Gill, will kick off the 2020 tour with concerts on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Each night’s concert will feature a “Hotel California” set with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

The band recently performed three sold-out performances of “Hotel California” in Las Vegas. The concerts were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage.

“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 14, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 17, at 10 p.m. local time.

Other stops on the tour include New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Inglewood, California.

For complete tour information, go to Eagles.com.